The final whistle was a huge relief for the Birkirkara clan after their comeback win over Swieqi United enabled them to lift their seventh Super Cup title.

Their third successive triumph in this competition meant that the Stripes have now joined Hibernians at the top of the all-time winners list of the Super Cup.

Despite their recent dominance in local football, Birkirkara saw their long unbeaten run in the national league come to an end after a staggering 92 games in a last-gasp defeat at the hands of Swieqi earlier this season.

In their second league encounter, the Owls managed to keep Birkirkara at bay as they have snatched four points from a possible six against the Stripes.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com