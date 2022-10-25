Mykhailo Mudryk’s stunning strike kept Shakhtar Donetsk’s dreams of reaching the Champions League last 16 alive by securing a 1-1 draw away to Celtic on Tuesday.

Giorgos Giakoumakis opened the scoring for the Scottish champions in Glasgow, but Celtic’s hopes of even progressing to the Europa League are now over.

Shakhtar’s chances of upsetting the odds to reach the knockout stages given the havoc caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were not helped by RB Leipzig’s 3-2 win over Real Madrid.

The defending champions are already into the last 16, but Shakhtar will join them if they beat Leipzig next week in Warsaw.

Celtic’s wait for a first Champions League group stage home win since 2013 goes on, but they did at least stop a record-equalling run of seven straight home defeats in the competition.

Click here for full story