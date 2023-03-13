Germany coach Hansi Flick said on Sunday veteran forward Thomas Mueller would be left out of the squad for friendlies against Peru and Belgium this month “to give younger players a chance”.

Speaking to German sports magazine Kicker, Flick said the omission “does not mean Mueller will not play at the 2024 Euros”, which Germany will host.

“Thomas Mueller will not be involved in the next two matches,” said Flick.

“It’s been discussed with him. I want to give younger players a chance to play for the national team.”

Germany will take on Peru in Mainz on March 25 and then host Belgium in Cologne three days later.

Mueller, 33, played at his fourth World Cup last year. He was criticised for his performances in Qatar but said after the tournament he would not be stepping down from international duty.

“As long as I am a professional footballer, I will always be available for the national team if I am needed,” said Mueller.

