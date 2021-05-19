Germany head coach Joachim Loew on Wednesday named Thomas Mueller and Mats Hummels in the 26-man provisional German squad for the Euro 2020 finals, ending the pair’s two-year exile.

Dortmund defender Hummels, 32, and Bayern Munich forward Mueller, 31, were both axed by Loew in March 2019, but the 2014 World Cup winners have been recalled on the back of strong performances for their clubs.

“Back again,” Mueller posted on Twitter underneath a picture giving the thumbs up.

Hummels also reacted on Instagram “I am glad to be back - I’m really up for the new chapter”.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta