Veteran forward Thomas Mueller kick-started Germany’s post-Hansi Flick era, scoring early to set the Euro 2024 hosts on the way to a 2-1 friendly win over France in Dortmund on Tuesday.

Flick’s sacking on Sunday triggered Rudi Voeller’s return to the dugout for the first time since 2005.

The interim coach brought Mueller back into the starting line-up and the move paid off early, Mueller scoring four minutes in.

Mueller’s Bayern team-mate Leroy Sane scored with three minutes remaining to double his side’s lead.

Sane gave away a penalty just a minute later. France captain Antoine Griezmann converted but Germany held on for a 2-1 win — just their second victory in seven games since the Qatar World Cup.

