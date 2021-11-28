Thomas Mueller says Bayern Munich team-mate Robert Lewandowski must be awarded the Ballon d’Or trophy when the winner is announced on Monday.

Lewandowski is hoping to win his first Ballon d’Or after taking FIFA’s rival award for men’s player of the year in 2020.

“’Lewy’ has to win the thing on Monday when you see the way he is playing at the moment,” Mueller said Saturday after a 1-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld which kept Bayern top of the Bundesliga.

“There is no one playing so consistently at the moment for club and country.

“There is no need to even talk about it.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta