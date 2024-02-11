Bayern Munich forward Thomas Mueller was heavily critical of his side on Saturday after a 3-0 loss at Bayer Leverkusen left the champions five points behind in the Bundesliga title race.

Leverkusen took the lead after 18 minutes thanks to Munich-born Josip Stanisic, who is on a season-long loan from Bayern.

Wing-back Alex Grimaldo scored a second shortly after half-time and Jeremie Frimpong rounded off the win by going the length of the field to score in the fifth minute of injury time.

Mueller, a 12-time title winner with Bayern including the last 11 in a row, was visibly angry speaking with reporters after the match.

“What do I think we were missing? In training we show what we can do much better because we are courageous, because we play football freely,” Mueller said.

