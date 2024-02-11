Bayern Munich forward Thomas Mueller was heavily critical of his side on Saturday after a 3-0 loss at Bayer Leverkusen left the champions five points behind in the Bundesliga title race. 

Leverkusen took the lead after 18 minutes thanks to Munich-born Josip Stanisic, who is on a season-long loan from Bayern. 

Wing-back Alex Grimaldo scored a second shortly after half-time and Jeremie Frimpong rounded off the win by going the length of the field to score in the fifth minute of injury time. 

Mueller, a 12-time title winner with Bayern including the last 11 in a row, was visibly angry speaking with reporters after the match.

“What do I think we were missing? In training we show what we can do much better because we are courageous, because we play football freely,” Mueller said.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.