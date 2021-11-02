Thomas Mueller says Bayern Munich must use the criticism from their shock German Cup disaster to help them secure a spot in the Champions League knockout phase by beating Benfica on Tuesday.
“When FC Bayern crashes out of the cup with a 5-0 defeat, it’s clear that one or two comments are made that are slightly below the belt,” said Mueller.
The 32-year-old scored and created three assists Saturday as Bayern romped to a 5-2 win at Union Berlin to stay top of the Bundesliga three days after their 5-0 cup thrashing at Borussia Moenchengladbach.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us