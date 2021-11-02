Thomas Mueller says Bayern Munich must use the criticism from their shock German Cup disaster to help them secure a spot in the Champions League knockout phase by beating Benfica on Tuesday.

“When FC Bayern crashes out of the cup with a 5-0 defeat, it’s clear that one or two comments are made that are slightly below the belt,” said Mueller.

The 32-year-old scored and created three assists Saturday as Bayern romped to a 5-2 win at Union Berlin to stay top of the Bundesliga three days after their 5-0 cup thrashing at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta