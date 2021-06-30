Thomas Mueller admits his crucial miss at Wembley for a late equaliser in the 2-0 defeat to England which knocked Germany out of Euro 2020 “hurts like hell”.

With England 1-0 up in Tuesday’s last 16 clash thanks to a Raheem Sterling goal, Mueller managed to break clear of the England defence with nine minutes left, but fired agonisingly wide with the goal at his mercy.

“To get that opportunity and then have it go to waste, it hurts like hell,” Mueller wrote on Instagram Wednesday under a picture with his head in his hands on the Wembley turf.

“There it was, that one moment that stays in your memory at the end, that keeps you awake at night.

