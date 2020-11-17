Crownfield’s hazelnut muesli bar has been recalled because of possible contamination with a pesticide.

The health authorities said the possible contamination is with ethlene oxide in the sesame seeds used in the product.



In the past weeks, it was found that the ethylene oxide might have been used to control certain organisms in sesame seeds exported from India.

The bars come in a 200gr pack of eight 25gr pieces and have best before dates ranging from November 10, 2020 to October 30, 2021.