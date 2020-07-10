Formula One’s governing body the FIA added two new confirmed races at Mugello and Sochi to its coronavirus-truncated season on Friday.

Mugello in Italy will stage a Grand Prix for the first time on September 13 with Russia’s Sochi circuit following on September 27.

“This brings the current number of confirmed races to ten with more to be announced in the coming weeks,” the FIA said.

“We expect the revised 2020 season to have between 15 and 18 races,” the statement added.

Mugello will appropriately mark Ferrari’s 1,000th Grand Prix.

F1 was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the season postponed just hours before opening practice of the traditional curtain-raiser in Melbourne in March.

The season finally got underway last Sunday with the Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg which also stages the second race, the Styrian Grand Prix, this weekend.