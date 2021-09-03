Spanish ninth seed Garbine Muguruza outlasted 18th seed Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on Friday at the US Open in a showdown of two-time Grand Slam champions and former world number ones.
Muguruza matched her best US Open showing from 2017 by defeating three-time US Open runner-up Azarenka 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the only Slam where the Spaniard hasn’t reached the final.
“It’s a Grand Slam where I’ve been struggling,” Muguruza said. “This year it’s working so I want to keep going.”
