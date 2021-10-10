Malta University Consulting Ltd is organising two short courses in the coming weeks, one on the subject of giving care to people with dementia living in their own homes, and the second on supporting people suffering from grief and bereavement.

The ‘Grief and Bereavement’ course starts on Wednesday, October 20, and will last a total of 12 hours spread over several sessions held at 230 Works Business Centre, 230, Eucharistic Congress Road, Mosta.

After being given a general understanding of grief and bereavement, participants will learn how to support people across diverse age groups at various points in the grieving process, the need for self-care, and how to recognise when outside help is needed.

‘Dementia Caregiving in the Community’ is a five-session course to be held in November that will be delivered online via Zoom, with a different topic and trainer for each session.

Most people with dementia in Malta still live in their own homes within their communities. This course is designed to provide their caregivers, including family members, with the knowledge and skills needed to care more effectively for them.

For further information, call Maria Bugeja at Malta University Consulting Ltd on 2124 0746 or e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt.

www.muhc.com.mt