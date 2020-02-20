When the Bentley Mulsanne ends production in late April, passing the position of Bentley flagship to the all-new Flying Spur, a decade as the pinnacle luxury sedan in the world will draw to a close.

Development work on the Mulsanne began in 2005, with the first design concepts put to paper in the Bentley Design studio. The car was to be all-new from the wheels up – an exterior design crafted by hand in Bentley’s own body shop, a new development of the iconic twin-turbocharged 6.75-litre V8 engine, all new electrical architecture and an entirely new chassis, housed in a modern design inside and out, inspired by the great Bentleys of the past.

Under the positioning statement of ‘The Grand Bentley’ – but referred to internally as Project Kimberley – the Mulsanne launched in 2009. The Mulsanne’s global debut was at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance that year, revealing the redefinition of the luxury Grand Touring sedan.

A sweeping, muscular design was sculpted in a steel monocoque and aluminium doors, fenders and bonnet. The car’s elegant form was created using an advanced process known as Superforming, in which aluminium panels are heated to 500°C and then forced into shape using air pressure.

Developing 512 PS (505 bhp) and 1,020 Nm (752 lb.ft) of torque, the 6.75-litre V8 engine delivered a 0-60 mph time of 5.1 secs (0-100 km/h in 5.3 secs) and a top speed of 184 mph (296 km/h).

For the first time, the engine included cam phasing, cylinder deactivation and a torque curve that peaked from 1,750 rpm – only just above the idle speed of most modern automotive engines. Every major component - from the forged crankshaft to the pistons to the connecting rods - was redesigned to be lighter and stronger, reducing internal loads and friction for even better engine response.

Offered in over 100 paint colours, and with 24 hide colours and nine veneer species to choose from, the new Mulsanne gave the customer a level of choice previously unheard of in the automotive sector.

The Mulsanne is handcrafted from the ground up in Crewe, with its over 400-hour production journey beginning in the Body in White workshop. Working by hand and by eye, master metal workers expertly complete 5,800 individual welds.

Where the roof flows into the rear haunch through the deep D-pillar, a dedicated team brazes the joint by hand until it is totally imperceptible. It takes a human touch to achieve, and once painted is completely invisible to the eye – looking and feeling as though it were hewn from a solid piece of metal.

The sculpted nature of the Mulsanne’s body means that the paint must be applied in different depths to appear even, which is why each one is hand-sprayed.

After lacquering, each car is fine-sanded before being polished with lamb's wool for 12 hours to achieve an appearance so reflective it's termed the ‘Bentley Mirror Finish’ – and is the industry benchmark. This was complemented by solid stainless steel brightware, polished by hand to a flawless finish and unique in the automotive industry.

Opening the door of the Bentley flagship reveals a foundation of solid walnut, cherry or oak visibly running through the door waistrails and overlaid with a choice of different veneers.

The final selection process occurs at Crewe, where the veneer is chosen by the craftsperson who will ultimately bring it to life. Only the most highly ‘figured’ sections – parts with naturally decorative marks – are chosen, before being mirror matched and applied to the solid wood substrate.

Of the 400 hours it takes to build a Mulsanne, around 150 are dedicated to creating the sumptuous leather interior – before additional options are considered - stitched, shaped and finished entirely by hand. The contrast stitching alone takes 37 hours to complete