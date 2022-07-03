The British Grand Prix was red-flagged after a horror opening-corner multi-car smash at Silverstone on Sunday, with Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo flipped upside down and hurtling over the circuit’s safety barrier.

As Max Verstappen pipped pole sitter Carlos Sainz to the first corner there was “carnage” behind with marshalls rushing to Zhou trapped in his stricken car.

George Russell’s Mercedes, Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) and the Williams of Alex Albon were also involved.