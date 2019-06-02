Are the Maltese in essence a welcoming people or a nation rife with racial prejudice? The increasing popularity of the far right in the recent European Parliament elections and the instances of race-based prejudice that regularly make the headlines all point to the conclusion that we do have a problem.

In this context, the recent major study by the Centre for Resilience and Socio-Emotional Health at the University of Malta and the Commissioner for Children on the health and well-being of foreign children in Malta throws important light on their current situation in our schools and communities.

The study provides a comprehensive picture that overturns some common misconceptions. But it does point out worrying signs that require prompt action.

It dispels the myth that migrant families tend to form their own monocultural enclaves. Most live in mixed communities, and only seven per cent live in an area composed mainly of foreigners. Teachers report that over 80 per cent of foreign children are highly engaged and included in school, and mix well with other children.

The vast majority of parents report that their children’s health is very good, and do not experience sub-standard care. Most foreign children exhibit good mental health, at par with the general population. Most foreign students are satisfied with their school experience. Most feel safe at school especially in the primary, and believe that their teachers care about them and support them in their learning.

On the other hand, up to 20 per cent of foreign parents expressed some concern about discrimination, particularly at the community and health services.

Up to half of their children complained about frequent arguments and fighting, and up to 25 per cent reported being victims of physical bullying, social exclusion or name calling. The study highlights that African and Middle-Eastern children and their families consistently fare worse that other migrants.

They have more health problems, are more concerned with discrimination and get less educational support, although they need it the most. They are less likely to participate in class, have friends and have good academic progress.

It is particularly worrying that although most Maltese schoolchildren have open and tolerant views towards diversity and interculturalism, up to one-third are resistant towards integration.

The most prejudiced are from Gozo and those who have least contact with children of other nationalities. Most prejudice is racially-based, and the targets of most prejudice are African and Middle-Eastern children.

Not surprisingly, although only two per cent of foreign children live in open centres, such children fare worse than those living within the community. It is a national disgrace that children are still living in such inappropriate conditions.

During the recent European Parliament elections campaign, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat condemned the suspected racial motivation behind Lassana Cisse’s cold-blooded murder.

But although his call for greater multicultural integration was welcome, it needs to come with a holistic plan.

This study shows that the seeds of racial prejudice have been planted in our schools and have taken root. But it is still not too late to take decisive action. The Respect for All national educational strategy is a solid basis for enhanced targeted action in the hot spots identified by the study.

But the real challenge is to curb the messages that our society is sending daily to our children. That is our collective responsibility, and we must start today.