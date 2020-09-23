A €15 million project is in the pipeline to embellish the Kalkara promenade and create a 4.5-kilometre pedestrian route around Cottonera from Senglea to Bighi.

The works, which are yet to receive the go-ahead from the Planning Authority, include structural repairs and the rehabilitation of the Sally Port next to Fort Sant Angelo in Vittoriosa. This part of the project, which costs €9 million, is being handled by state agency Infrastructure Malta while the Kalkara seafront, which will come at a cost of €6 million is being piloted by the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation.

Replying to questions from Times of Malta, an Infrastructure Malta spokesman said that the project was being handled by two entities with separate planning applications due to the fact that in Vittoriosa works consisted mainly of civil engineering to reconstruct the quays. On the other hand, the GHRC would focus on the finishes such as paving, street furniture and lighting.

In the case of the Sally Port area works are expected to be completed over an 18-month period and involve the rebuilding of a 600-metre stretch of the quay in an area known as It-Toqba, up to the Kalkara entrance.

A photomontage of the Sally Port embellishment project. Photo: Infrastructure Malta

These structures are in urgent need of repair following years of neglect which culminated in parts of them caving in following the February 2019 storm. Though emergency works were carried out, it was subsequently decided to incorporate their reconstruction as part of the Kalkara promenade project which was being planned already, the agency said.

This neglected area of Vittoriosa will be embellished with paved footpaths, benches, decorative lighting and a direct link to Vittoriosa centre through a tunnel in the bastions.

As for Kalkara, a spokeswoman for the GHRC pointed out that the project would result in the realignment of the coastal road closer to the sea to make way for a square in front of the parish church which will be mostly pedestrianised. The area will be monitored by CCTV cameras to deter vandalism.

All the underlying infrastructure will be upgraded, such as a new foul water system and an underground pumping system, while utility cables will be removed from the facades and routed in a services culvert. Works are estimated to take around 70 weeks.

GHRC noted that the Kalkara council, the parish priest, band clubs and business outlets had been consulted on the project.

However, further submissions can be made to the Planning Authority until October 9, as part of the public consultation period.