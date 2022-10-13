On Friday, October 28, at 7.30 pm, artist Izabela Klara Biskupska will participate in a multidisciplinary art performance, Woman that survived, that will be using the human body, voice, photography, video and lyrics to express the deepest feelings and emotions of a woman. Biskupska is an international artist and performer of Polish origin. Currently, she works in Gozo as a hypnotherapist and coach.

The performer will create a live painting that would be exposed to a silent auction afterward. Arthall of 8, Triq Agius de Soldanis, Victoria, Gozo will host the event.

The guests are invited to be silent during the performance and to avoid conversation and interaction with the artist. Other artworks by the artist will be on show and available for sale. The event will not be visible from the street outside.

There is an entrance fee of €8 and tickets can be purchased from the gallery by sending an e-mail to arthallgozo@gmail.com.