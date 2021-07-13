Multigas Ltd., a leading producer and distributor of industrial and medical gases based in Kirkop, has recently installed and commissioned a new Air Separation Plant. This second plant will significantly add to Multigas’ production capacity of nitrogen and is part of a long-term agreement with Air Liquide Italia – the Italian affiliate of the French multinational Air Liquide Group – to supply their customers with this gas.

The new plant produces liquid nitrogen and oxygen through the cryogenic air separation process. The installation is equipped with the latest technology for production control and reliability together with environmental considerations such as noise abatement. The multi-million Euro project also included an investment in electrical supply switchgear, cooling water systems and product storage.

The market disruption brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant product shortages in the region. The new plant is therefore proving critical to ensuring business continuity to customers including the healthcare sector.

Multigas and Air Liquide Italia’s successful collaboration stretches back several years, to the 1980s, and has supported Multigas’ commitment to provide a secure and robust supply of gases to the Maltese industrial and healthcare sectors.

Ing. Michael Mifsud, CEO of Multigas, said: “This project enables us to take our service offering to a new level, providing a robust supply chain and peace of mind to our customers. We thank our counterparts at Air Liquide and our dedicated team of employees and partners who have worked tirelessly to bring this project to a successful completion notwithstanding the challenges brought about by a world-wide pandemic.”