Over the years, Pjazza Teatru Rjal has managed to build an impressive reputation for dance and ballet performances, having hosted the renowned Fame and Grease dancer and choreographer Antonia Franceschi with her performance Just Dance to two packed houses in August 2014, as well as Notik Dance Company from Germany in September that same year.

Ballet d’Europe followed in August 2015 with an exquisite performance under the direction of Jean Charles Gils. In 2017, Pjazza Teatru Rjal welcomed a troupe from the renowned Royal Ballet Company in a brand new production of Anno, choreographed by Royal Ballet first artist Erico Montes. Moreover, Pjazza Teatru Rjal has also been a performing platform for numerous local and international groups including Ballet Boyz, Diciembre Dance Group, Cienfeugos Danza, The Crown of Russian Ballet and Żfin Malta among many others.

This year, Pjazza Teatru Rjal is hosting Forceful Feelings: The Show. Forceful Feelings was founded in 2006 by a group of male ballet dancers from such prestigious ballet companies as the Royal Swedish Ballet, Bavarian State Ballet, Zurich Ballet and State Ballet Berlin.

Having performed in Armenia, Germany, Italy, France and Switzerland, the group is a versatile company whose repertoire varies from classical ballet to works by important modern choreographers such as Mats Ek, Nacho Duato, Heinz Spoerli, Jiri Bubenicek, Johan Inger, Dustin Klein and Arsen Mehrabyan.

