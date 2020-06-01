A collision involving several cars on Triq tal-Balal on Monday afternoon sparked emergency services into action and led to long traffic tailbacks on the busy arterial road.



The crash is believed to have involved up to five cars. It happened on the Għargħur section of the road and was reported to the police a few minutes before 6pm.



Police, paramedics and rescuers from the Civil Protection Department were called to the scene.



At least one person was seen receiving medical treatment.



A police spokesman had no details about the cars or people involved in the crash at the time of writing.

An emergency crew treat a person on the side of the road.