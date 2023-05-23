Fourteen people are being treated at the Gozo Hospital, one of them for serious injuries, following a collision between a car and a bus in Gozo, according to health sources.

It is understood that most are being treated in casualty for minor injuries.

The incident took place in Triq Ta' Xħajmu in Nadur at around 3pm.

Police along with Malta Public Transport are on site gathering information. There was also a medical team assisting the injured.

However, Health Minister Chris Fearne Heartfelt thanks staff at Gozo General Hospital for their "prompt and efficient care to multiple injuries following a major traffic accident".

The accident was first highlighted by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri on Facebook, where he described it as "terrible".

The accident comes days after 17-year-old Kacey Sciberras died in a traffic accident on the Central Link Road in Attard.

She was a passenger in a Chevrolet Aveo which is believed to have gone out of control and died on the spot.

Another 17-year-old girl, from Attard, and the driver, a 20-year-old man from St Paul's Bay, were hospitalised with serious injuries.

But this was not the only fatality in May.

On May 6 two men riding a motorcycle died following a collision with a car being driven the wrong way near Mosta. The driver has been accused of involuntary homicide.

A 54-year-old former AFM soldier died last Sunday when he lost control of his motorcycle on the Birkirkara bypass.

The government also announced this month that a bureau to investigate road accidents will be set up by December.