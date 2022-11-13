The Multiple Sclerosis Society of Malta celebrated 25 years since its founding at the Westin Dragonara Resort, St Julian’s, on November 4.

To mark the occasion, the society, in collaboration with Novartis, organised an educational event for multiple sclerosis patients in Malta which focused on the recent advances in multiple sclerosis.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a neurodegenerative disease which affects approximately 450 persons in Malta.

The Multiple Sclerosis Society of Malta and Novartis are committed to increase patient education on MS in Malta, so that patients can have better discussions with their healthcare professionals, leading to better patient outcomes.

The MS Society of Malta holds regular educational meetings for its members as it deems it imperative that the patients understand their condition.

The highlight of the anniversary event was an educational talk delivered by consultant neurologist Adrian Pace, who addressed the audience on the latest advances in MS and the importance of early intervention with high efficacy treatments.

During the event, the society launched its new website and the second phase of the project, the online shop, thanks to funding by SIS and the Simply Giving Platform, aimed at generating funds for much-needed research and data collection of MS in Malta. Tony Cassar of Cyberspace gave a presentation on the online shop and the Simply Giving Platform.

The anniversary cake

The Minister for Social Inclusion and Voluntary Organisations Julia Farrugia Portelli said a few words of encouragement, showing compassion towards the patients and expressed the importance of volunteering. She cut the anniversary cake together with the president of the MS Society, Carmen Muscat.

The event was attended by many distinguished guests, leading neurologists and members of the MS Society.