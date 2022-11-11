The decision not to suspend three Gozo ministry officials despite being charged with involuntary homicide is "outrageous", the MUMN told Times of Malta on Friday.

He was drawing comparisons to the removal of a St Vincent de Paule nurse who has yet to be formally accused over the case of the disappearance of a resident.

Prime Minister Robert Abela on Thursday backed the Gozo ministry's decision not to suspend officials facing involuntary homicide charges.

MUMN chied Paul Pace said nurse Rhys Paul Xuereb was still suspended over what the St Vincent de Paul facility management say is his involvement in the disappearance of Charlie Fino, who was found dead in a field weeks later.

"This is outrageous. It is clearly a case of two weights, two measures. The nurse has been suspended for months and he hasn't been charged or even questioned. And yet, three ministry officials are facing serious charges and no action is taken," Pace told Times of Malta.

He said the union has repeatedly tried to contest the suspension, especially since the nurse has yet to be interrogated over his alleged involvement. However, the authorities continue to refuse to lift the nurse's suspension.

"It is clear that those in the inner circles are treated differently than the rest of us," Pace said.

The MUMN has claimed the system had "failed" both Xuereb and the missing man and have alleged the nurses was the victim of a frame-up aimed at covering up systematic failures. The union has also described the nurse as a "scapegoat".

The Gozo ministry told Times of Malta on Wednesday that the permanent secretary asked the Public Service Commission not to suspend the officials, given the involuntary nature of the charges and their “exemplary record”.