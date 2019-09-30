Updated with UĦM statement at 6.56pm

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses has called on a court to stop the government from negotiating a new sectoral agreement for state-employed physiotherapists with rival union UĦM Voice of the Workers.

The MUMN decision comes after its rival had announced on Friday that it had won the right to represent the Allied Healthcare Professionals group, which includes a range of medical professionals including physiotherapists.

MUMN president Paul Pace had immediately hinted that the union would contest that.

On Monday, the MUMN said that Friday's decision was "totally unacceptable" as 60% of all physiotherapists within the public service were MUMN members.

It argued that the government's decision violates the principles of freedom of association and representation enshrined in the Constitution and International Labour Organisation directives.

It insisted that the government should grant MUMN sole recognition of physiotherapists, as it had done three years ago.

Dispute with Steward Healthcare

The MUMN also announced that it had registered an industrial dispute with Steward Health Care due to delays in the refurbishment and expansion of the Physiotherapy Department within St Luke’s Hospital.

In May, Times of Malta reported that Steward Health Care had not yet unveiled a promised master plan for the physiotherapy department because it needed to “dedicate enough time to planning in order to get it right”.

UĦM says it will order directives to protect members

The UĦM Voice of the Workers has warned that it would order directives to safeguard its position and that of its members after a recognition process that was meant to take 28 days had dragged on for months.

In a statement reacting to the application for a warrant of prohibitory injunction filed by the MUMN, the UĦM said this was another procrastination tactic by the rival union. It said the Allied Health Professionals were "disgusted" that the process had taken so long. The warrant meant the process will now be delayed by a further 30 days.

"The UĦM will defend its position in court but does not exclude ordering directives in the best interest of democracy and for the result of the recognition exercise to be respected," it said.

It added that it had requested the government a schedule of meetings for the negotiations for a sectoral agreement for the Allied Health Professionals.

