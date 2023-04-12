The MUMN nurses union has called on the government to confirm its final proposals in pay talks and not hide behind conciliation meetings.

The union was reacting to a Ministry of Health statement on Tuesday that it had decided to refer an ongoing industrial dispute to conciliation, in line with the collective agreement.

The directives issued by the MUMN have raised concerns by other healthcare professions, particularly in view of the risks to patients from delayed surgeries.

The MUMN said on Wednesday that the government's decision to go for conciliation was perplexing and a U-turn.

Just last Thursday, it said, the government's representatives had told it that they were ready to discuss the sectorial agreement at Cabinet level so as to seek additional funding.

"After analysing the Health Ministry press release, it is crystal clear that a U-turn was made by the government and instead of going to Cabinet, (it has) decided to go to a conciliation meeting which has no authority to seek additional funding as promised by the Health officials in our last meeting," the union said.

It insisted that going to conciliation was uncalled for since it had always attended meetings called by the government and it was still awaiting further meetings promised by the government with further proposals.

The union expressed its disagreement with government proposals at the last meeting on Thursday.

Those proposals, it said, still placed nurses and midwives at the lowest salary scale among the health professionals in Malta, let alone those abroad.

Nurses and midwives were still expected to work on a 46.6-hour week (flat rate) and not on a 40-hour week as the rest of the civil service.

Nurses and midwives would also still have their allowances deducted when they were on sick leave.

Furthermore, nurses and midwives were still being denied the promised Covid Allowance and other allowances.

While the salary of most civil servants with a degree commenced at scale 9 nurses and midwives with a degree would still start off at scale 10, the union added.

It said its proposals about tax incentives and pension schemes had been ignored.

The union said it had been ready to suspend all its directives when the government side proposed to take proposals to Cabinet level. It would then have asked its members to vote on the government's proposals and decide what action they deemed fit.

But the government's decision to go for conciliation would lead to another "useless” meeting whose only purpose was to stop the union members from fighting for their rights.

If Thursday's proposals were not the final ones by the government, the union said the final proposals should be sent to it as soon as possible for a vote by its members.

"It is now time to terminate the numerous meetings and for the Government to show its true colours by confirming its final proposals to all nurses and midwives. The government should stop beating around the bush and not hide behind any conciliator," it said.