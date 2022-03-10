Munir El Haddadi’s sweet half-volley put Sevilla in sight of the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday after a narrow 1-0 victory over West Ham.

El Haddadi’s second-half strike at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan means Sevilla have a slim but deserved advantage ahead of the second leg at the London Stadium next week.

The win gives West Ham work to do although David Moyes’ side might not be too unhappy with the result either.

