Munxar parish church will mark the feast of St Paul Shipwrecked with Pontifical Mass by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma tomorrow at 9am. During the day, Masses will be celebrated at 6am, 7 and 11am, 1 and 4pm.

The foundation stone of the parish church of Munxar was laid on February 2, 1914.

The dome was crowned with the cross on February 21, 1921. It was consecrated on October 18, 1925.

The main altarpiece is a large canvas featuring the shipwreck of St Paul by Robert Caruana Dingli. The titular statue of St Paul is by well-known Gozitan sculptor Wistin Camilleri (1885-1979). It was blessed on January 31, 1933.

Munxar was dismembered from the parish of Sannat and established an autonomous parish on December 12, 1957.