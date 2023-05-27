The feast of St Paul’s Shipwreck will be celebrated at Munxar parish on Sunday. On Saturday, eve of the feast, the translation of the relic will be held at 6.30pm. Led by Nadur archpriest Mgr Jimmy Xerri, the translation will leave the chapel of the Sisters of Charity for the parish church, where Mgr Xerri will lead a solemn concelebrated Mass and deliver the sermon.

Light Up The Sky – a show of aerial firework synchronised with music – will start at 9pm, followed by a band march by Imnarja Band of Nadur. At around midnight there will be a spectacle of light, video mapping and fireworks synchronised with music.