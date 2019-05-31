The Munxar council has reaffirmed its position against the planning application for a manure clamp in the locality. The application is presently under appeal.

All members present for the council meeting were asked to declare their position and all said they were against. They agreed the project would lead to the total destruction of the locality and the quality of life of its residents.

RELATED STORIES Munxar council objects to dung-processing plant

The council said it would take all the required steps to safeguard the interest of residents and the locality.

It appealed to the authorities concerned to consider the hundreds of objections officially received by the Planning Authority, and confirm the decision of the PA board refusing the application.