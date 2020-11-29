The job market and the recruitment process look very different now than they did a year ago. The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated economies around the world, leaving many people unemployed. Companies, employees, and freelancers alike have had to adapt to an ever-changing and uncertain situation in order to be prepared for what lies ahead.

In the spirit of adaptation and understanding that recruitment needs have and will continue to change, Broadwing is proud to announce the launch of Muovo, a brand new job board and employer directory geared at boosting employers direct talent acquisition efforts through affordable job postings, as an alternative to its traditional recruitment services.

Utilising Broadwing Limited’s award-winning experience in employment and recruitment in Malta and across the EU, Muovo’s portal offers a vast range of features at competitive rates that instantly distinguishes it from other local alternatives.

Muovo’s backend features are designed to make the hiring process as streamlined and efficient as possible - Ben Pace Lehner, Director and CTO of Muovo

It is easy to keep track of candidates and their performance throughout your hiring process thanks to the Job Application History and Candidate Rating Function. This not only allows employers to monitor and organise their processes in a streamlined manner, but it is a great way to utilise hiring procedures in a way that is more transparent and accountable.

Muovo’s portal also features an extensive employer directory with individual company profiles which will give your company the opportunity to showcase what you have got to offer on a global level. Muovo is the first local platform to offer such a service along with a job board. The directory promotes your company and the products or services you offer, your location and links direct interested applicants to your website, social media channels and other profiles you may wish to include. The profile will link users directly to any open vacancies you may have at the time.

Working through Muovo also gives companies complimentary access to Broadwing’s recruitment services and access to Muovo’s marketing team. Your company profile will be featured on Muovo’s social media networks which include a strong presence on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Naturally, Muovo offers job-seekers an equally attractive platform packed with easy-to-use and intuitive features to help them navigate through and apply for a large number of job offers from top-level companies and organisations in Malta and Europe. Such features include the option to build virtual CVs via personalised Muovo job-seeker profiles and the possibility to submit express applications whenever applicable.

Muovo is more than just a job board and employer directory - Alan Cini, Director and CMO of Muovo

Muovo is also a repository of the latest and most relevant insight and news on anything human resources-related through its sub-brand, HR Talks, Malta’s first HR and recruitment publication. Through HR Talks, readers are given access to the latest industry developments, trends, views and opinions as told by some of Malta’s top professionals and experts. Companies looking to showcase their experiences and successes in the world of human resources and recruitment also have the possibility of commissioning sponsored articles via the HR Talks platform.

As the world continues to venture further into the unknown, Broadwing continues to recognise the need to offer services that are understanding of the overwhelming situation many employers and job-seekers find themselves in. This is why Muovo has been launched as a more affordable and feature-rich recruitment service as a potential alternative to the bespoke solutions offered by Broadwing. With Muovo, you can expect more features at the most competitive rates across the island.

Are you currently recruiting?

We are offering a free introductory offer to all Times of Malta readers.

1 employer profile

10 job postings for the listed business

1 sponsored business article in HR Talks

Free social media exposure of employer profile, job postings, business articles.

To redeem this offer register on our website and use the code TOM2020 when applying for the “10 Job Posting” package. Offer valid until January 31, 2021.