The Malta University Press publication, The Johannes Gennadius Maltese Treasure Trove in Athens, is the winner for the Malta Book Prize 2020 in the General Research category.

The book – written by Arnold Cassola, together with Giovanni Bonello, Theresa Vella and William Zammit – contains a rich cache of rare 19th century materials, which are to be found at the Gennadius Library in Athens, Greece.

This volume of materials recovered by Cassola is testament to the breadth of the varied documentation collected by the bibliophile Johannes Gennadius (1844-1932), ranging from 16th century prints to 19th century original watercolours and photos, most of which never published before of a disappearing Malta. It's a veritable feast for the eyes of the Melitensia aficionado and for all Maltese who appreciate the rich, natural, architectural and artistic history of our country.

This book of the year is being sold at a discounted price of €75. You can order your copy via e-mail at mup@um.edu.mt.