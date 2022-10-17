A mural in memory of Daphne Caruana Galizia was unveiled on Monday at the university.
The University Students' Council said this was not only a celebration of Caruana Galizia's work and memory but a call for justice to be served. This was also a symbol that the University’s ethos tied in with freedom of speech and freedom of the press.
The unveiling came a day after the journalist was killed by a car bomb outside her home. Three men who carried out the bombing are now in prison. Two alleged bomb-makers and the suspected mastermind are awaiting trial.
Daphne Caruana Galizia's parents were among those present for the unveiling.
The mural at the university.
Guests at the unveiling ceremony.
