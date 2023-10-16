A man facing criminal proceedings over his alleged involvement in two murders has demanded the recusal of presiding judge Edwina Grima because she has already heard the trial of one of the co-accused in the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop.

Jamie Vella’s demand, listed in his pretrial submissions, comes hot on the heels of his request for the revocation of a presidential pardon granted to self-confessed assassin Vincent Muscat, citing breach of conditions through “fictitious stories and lies”.

Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, was granted a pardon in February 2021 over his role in gunning down Chircop in 2015 after he agreed to provide information on the men who ordered the killing.

Concurrently, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison after admitting to his part in journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, with an agreement to provide information about the assassination.

Muscat subsequently failed to obtain a second pardon to reveal inside information on three more major crimes – two failed armed robberies and an assassination.

Il-Koħħu’s pardon was brought into question by Vella who, along with Maksar brothers Robert and Adrian Agius and George Degiorgio, stand accused of being involved in the Caruana Galizia murder as well as in the fatal shooting that took Chircop’s life. Vella insists that he is innocent.

Vella argues Madam Justice Grima had heard and is currently hearing separate cases related to Caruana Galizia’s murder.

Grima is currently hearing the case against businessman Yorgen Fenech, who stands accused of masterminding the Caruana Galizia murder. She had also handed down a decision on pretrial pleas.

"The lawyers also demanded the deletion of any reference to the Agius’ brothers’ nickname Tal-Maksar since this could prejudice the jurors and instantaneously associate Vella with them"

The judge was also overseeing the case against the Degiorgios and handed down their sentence, as what was supposed to be a prolonged trial by jury was spontaneously cut short after the brothers admitted to the charges brought against them on the first day of their trial.

The Degiorgios admitted to planting and triggering the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia and are currently serving a 40-year prison sentence.

Vella’s lawyers, Edward Gatt and Ishmael Psaila, argue that the judge should accept the defence’s request for her recusal in the interest of justice and to ensure their client gets the fair hearing he deserves, given her involvement in other cases related to these charges.

The lawyers also demanded the deletion of any reference to the Agius’ brothers’ nickname Tal-Maksar since this could prejudice the jurors and instantaneously associate Vella with them.

Remove CCTV evidence, statements by il-Koħħu

On behalf of Vella, the lawyers also requested the removal of any CCTV footage which is planned to be exhibited as evidence in relation to the Chircop murder, as well as any still images taken from the same footage.

They argue that since the owners of the CCTV cameras were not brought to testify and were not included in the list of witnesses during the trial, the footage and any reference to them amounted to hearsay evidence.

They also classified as hearsay evidence the audiovisual statements released by Muscat il-Koħħu since Vella was not given disclosure on this evidence and was therefore not in a position to control this testimony.

They finally requested the deletion of those parts of Muscat’s testimony where he testifies about what the co-accused allegedly told him and/or a third party, namely Alfred Degiorgio, since the latter was not mentioned as one of the witnesses that the prosecution will bring forward during the trial. This therefore amounts to hearsay evidence.

Alleged murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech had also tried to have Madam Justice Grima disqualified from presiding his trial but this was dismissed by the First Hall of the Civil Court in its constitutional jurisdiction, which declared that this was “solely the umpteenth attempt to uselessly prolong proceedings”.