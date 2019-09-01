Updated 12.41pm

A judge has postponed a murder trial after being told that the list of potential jurors had not been published in the Government Gazette, according to law.

Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera also ordered an investigation into why the list had not been published.

Etienne Bartolo was due to stand trial over the murder of Roderick Grech, 26, who was stabbed to death in March 2017. The two had allegedly met to settle a debt over drugs when an argument broke out between themselves.

The decree to postpone the trial was issued on Sunday night, but on Monday morning the courtroom was packed with potential jurors who were informed by the court bailiffs that the trial had been postponed indefinitely.

The accused, Etienne Bartolo, 36, being escorted to the law courts during the compilation of evidence.

They also jotted down mobile numbers of all the more than 100 people who had been summonsed to appear in court on Monday, so they could call them when the case is re-appointed.

There was anger among many of them, as most had skipped work to appear in court.

Jurors' list published

The list of people who were summonsed to court as jurors was published in Monday's Government Gazzette, paving the way for the trial to be recalled. The list, signed by the Superior Court's Deputy Registrar, was dated Sunday September 1.

Sources said the court's attention was drawn to the gaffe on Sunday evening, leading the judge to issue a decree a few hours later. The list was also sent for publication on Sunday.