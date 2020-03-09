A man who was fatally stabbed in Birkirkara in 2017 had been stabbed six times, jurors heard on Monday.

Roderick Grech was killed after having allegedly been involved in an argument with Etienne Bartolo over a drug deal.

Bartolo, 39, is pleading not guilty to murder.

Medical expert Mario Scerri told the court that a fight broke out in the victim’s car. The victim suffered six stab wounds on the back of his neck, chest, hands and legs.

Earlier in the trial, a police officer testified that Bartolo had explained to the police how the argument had broken out when Grech refused to give him drugs when he told him that he would pay for them the next day.

Bartolo had said that Grech punched him on the shoulder, prompting him to strike back with his penknife out of fear.

“Grech probably got out of his car as soon as he was stabbed,” Scerri said, explaining the fact that there was less blood inside the vehicle, on the driver’s seat, than there was outside.

Defence lawyer Mark Vassallo questioned the expert about the fact that, according to CCTV footage, there was a lapse of some 13 minutes between the alleged stabbing and the time that Grech collapsed.

Scerri said that the bloodstains and the injuries appeared to indicate a struggle between the victim and his alleged aggressor, with the cause of death attributed to cardiac arrest through loss of blood.

But could such a victim put up a struggle in spite of being in pain, prosecuting lawyer Maria Francesca Spiteri asked.

Scerri said scientific papers showed that such victims did not generally experience pain immediately.

Professors Ali Safraz and Maria Therese Camilleri Podesta’ who performed the autopsy, confirmed that the cause of death had been hypovolemic shock through stab wounds on the chest that led to blood loss and a consequent drop in blood pressure.

Three wounds close to each other contributed most to the blood loss, the experts said.

DNA expert Marisa Cassar reported that blood on the passenger seat matched the victim, while other DNA traces were found on the passenger door.

No DNA traces matching the accused were found inside the car, the expert said.

A solitary sachet found inside the car, containing a white substance, was tested by scientific expert Godwin Sammut who said that it was a single dose of low-purity crack cocaine, which was “more powerful and quicker acting.”

The trial continues on Tuesday.

Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera is presiding over the trial.

Lawyers Kevin Valletta and Maria Francesca Spiteri from the Office of the Attorney General are prosecuting.

Lawyers Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo are defence counsel.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia are appearing parte civile.