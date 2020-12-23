An apartment where a man was found murdered and wrapped in plastic bags had its apertures sealed from the inside with tape, a court heard on Wednesday.

Police inspector Hubert Cini said that victim Victor McKeon was found in a bathroom which was locked and had a towel blocking the bottom part of its door. Despite the apparent attempt to conceal the smell, it was the foul stench of a decomposing body that compelled neighbours to call the police.

Details from the murder investigation emerged during the compilation of evidence against Samir Almiri, 35. He stands charged with murdering McKeon, his flatmate, inside the Santa Luċija apartment where they lived on March 17.

Cini said all the apartment’s doors and windows were shut and the police had had to smash a window to enter it. The front door was locked from the inside and had a key in its lock.

Inside the apartment, the police found a radio and all fans turned on and noticed some bloodstained items. The bathroom was also locked and the grim discovery was made when they bashed in the door. The victim's body was found wrapped in black garbage bags.

The 62-year old victim had suffered blows to the head after being choked. Identification was confirmed through DNA tests.

The accused, Almiri, was arrested in Morocco and extradited to Malta in early December.

Travel agent Henry Fenech Azzopardi told Magistrate Joe Mifsud that the accused bought a one-way ticket to Casablanca at 9.15am on March 15, two days before the body was discovered.

At the end of the sitting, Magistrate Mifsud ruled that there was enough evidence for the accused to be placed under a bill of indictment.

Lawyer George Camilleri from the attorney general's office and inspector Wayne Camilleri prosecuted.



Lawyer Joe Brincat was defence counsel.



The case continues in January.