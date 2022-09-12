A murder witness put his army training to good use when he ran after a man who had just stabbed someone five times, caught him and disarmed him, a court heard on Monday.

He even dodged him when he flung the knife in his direction.

The Sierra Leone national took the witness stand in the compilation of evidence against 28-year-old Ali Mahy Ezzo Saeed, a Sudanese national charged with murdering a 21-year-old Egyptian in Triq Felicjan Bilocca, Marsa on July 24.

That Sunday afternoon, the witness went to Marsa to buy food from an African shop when he saw the accused “throwing a punch at the deceased”.

Both men were strangers to him but the minute he saw the accused pull out a knife, his military instinct kicked in.

“As an ex-military soldier, when I see a knife I know what it means," the witness, Sesai Abdulla, explained, speaking in English while an Arab-speaking interpreter translated proceedings to the accused.

After “the first two stabbings on the back,” there were two other blows on the victim’s chest and a fifth one on the right side of the abdomen, recalled Abdulla, gesturing to explain the location of the wounds.

He dropped his foodstuffs and called the police but there was no reply. He then headed to the Marsa police station but found “no police”.

As he rang the doorbell in vain, he heard a female voice directing him to the nearest police station at Ħamrun.

Abdulla returned to the crime scene just in time to see the victim collapse near a parked delivery van, while the aggressor made his way through a narrow passage between some trees close by.

“My friend, stay until the police come,” the witness told him.

“How can I stay?” replied the man, whom the witness identified in court as the accused.

“Yes, you have stabbed someone and you must stay until the police arrive,” insisted the witness.

The man refused, waved his knife and lunged at him. But Abdulla dodged and hit back, he told the court. The man ran off and the witness and other people chased him.

Abdulla said he grabbed the aggressor as he tried to clamber up a fence. He managed to lock his arm until he finally gave up and obeyed the order to put his knife back inside its case.

The witness said he felt “awful” as he watched the victim collapse, stretching his arms slowly forward as he lay on the ground, “a lot of blood” around him.

“How can you stab your own brother? Even if he belongs to a different race,” remarked the witness. Even when Malta, he added, he would step in to save a life.

“That is why I confronted the accused…I removed my shirt and tried to apply my safety precautions learnt in the army.”

Another eyewitness, Nigerian national Mbali Mohammed, said: “I see one of my brothers fighting with one of my brothers. I told them to stop.”

He clarified they were not actually ‘brothers’ and that he did not know their country of origin.

As one pulled out a knife and stabbed the other, he shouted “stop!”.

“He didn’t and he did it again,” he said, explaining that the victim was then stabbed in the upper right chest.

Other people joined him in trying to break up the attack and then called an ambulance and the police as the aggressor ran away.

“What are you doing? No, brother,” the witness recalled telling the accused. He described his discomfort at the sight of so much blood.

“Everyone was afraid.”

He said he grabbed a plastic object to defend himself against the armed man and ran after him.

He was present when the accused was finally cornered and then handed over to the police.

The victim fell to the ground, blood everywhere, as he and others tried to save him.

“I felt sorry. When we saw him lying there, we decided to confront the accused.”

He described the weapon as a long knife.

“I saw it, real with my eyes…We tried to remove it so he would not kill another person.”

Magistrate Doreen Clarke adjourned the case to October.

Inspector Roderick Spiteri prosecuted, assisted by AG lawyers Anthony Vella and Ramon Bonett Sladden.

Lawyer Jason Grima was defence counsel.