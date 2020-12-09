Atalanta secured a return to the Champions League knockout stages on Wednesday following a 1-0 win at Ajax that sent the Italians through as Group D runners-up behind Liverpool.

Substitute Luis Muriel struck the decisive goal five minutes from time, shortly after the dismissal of Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch in Amsterdam, as Atalanta won their fifth successive away game in the competition.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side had required just a point in their final game to edge Ajax to second place.

They were just minutes away from reaching last season’s semi-finals on their Champions League debut before conceding two late goals to Paris Saint-Germain in the ‘Final Eight’ in Lisbon.

“Reaching the round of 16 again is an extraordinary achievement. This season even more than last year, because Liverpool and Ajax are two traditionally huge teams,” Gasperini told Sky Sport Italia.

“Defensively we did really well. Then we tried our best on the break, and got that goal in the final minutes – deserved in my opinion.”

