Experienced Colombia striker Luis Muriel scored a 95th-minute winner with a backheel as Atalanta beat AC Milan 3-2 in Serie A on Saturday.

The three points send Atalanta a point off the fourth and final Champions League place and stopped Milan from keeping up pace with the top two in the table, leaders Juventus and Inter Milan.

The defeat, just Milan’s fourth in the league this season, comes at a bad time before Wednesday’s crucial Champions League trip to Newcastle, where Stefano Pioli’s side have to win to keep their hopes of reaching the knock-out stages alive.

