HIBERNIANS 3

Degabriele 2; Apap 73

Muritala 85

SANTA LUCIA 2

Terzi 27, 54

HIBS

J. Haber-6, F. Apap-6.5, G. Llerena-6, T. Aldama-6.5, J. Grech-6, J. Degabriele-6.5 (88 J. Morillas), B. Kristensen-6, J. Florencio-6 (66 Y. Muritala), J. Zerafa-6 (81 Z. Grech), A. Agius-6, A. Diakite-6 (66 D. Vella).

SANTA LUCIA

M. Calleja Cremona-6, L. Soares-6.5, T. Rier-6, N. Pulis-6 (90 M. Alba), R. Bairam-6, L. Ayad-6 (87 J. Carbone), D. Xuereb-6 (87 J. Tanti), J. Pisani-6, F. Rodrigues-6 (72 K. Nwoko), Y. Terzi-7, R. Hehedosh-6.

Referee: Darryl Agius.

Yellow cards: Hehedosh, Kristensen.

BOV Player of the match: Yevhenii Terzi (Santa Lucia).

Hibernians maintained a perfect record since the appointment of Silvio Vella as their coach with a third win on the trot as they came from behind to beat Santa Lucia 3-2.

The Paolites seemed heading towards a comfortable win after taking an early lead but Santa Lucia had other thoughts, turning the score in their favour.

