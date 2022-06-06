Before continuing his grass court preparations, Andy Murray on Monday did the maths on Rafael Nadal’s latest feat on clay.

The 36-year-old Spaniard on Sunday routed Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the final at Roland Garros to extend two records. It was not only his 22nd Grand Slam title but also his 14th French Open.

“Winning 14 Grand Slams at the same place is incredible,” said Murray in Stuttgart.

“There’s hardly any players on the Tour who will get the opportunity to play Roland Garros 14 times, much less win it.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta