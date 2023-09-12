With the US Open, the last of this year’s majors out of the way, the stage is cleared for the Davis Cup which enters its 16-team Finals group stage across four locations on Tuesday.

The top two from each group round-robin — they will be hosted in Bologna, Manchester, Valencia and Split — will move into the knockout phase in Spain in November.

It is still not certain whether the newly-crowned US Open champion Novak Djokovic will play for Serbia this week - although he is slated to appear in Valencia - but there will be some big names on show, notably former world number one Andy Murray who is in the Great Britain team that hosts a group in Manchester.

World number two Carlos Alcaraz, however, was ruled out of the Spanish team after his semi-final exit at Flushing Meadows.

