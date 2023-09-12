With the US Open, the last of this year’s majors out of the way, the stage is cleared for the Davis Cup which enters its 16-team Finals group stage across four locations on Tuesday. 

The top two from each group round-robin — they will be hosted in Bologna, Manchester, Valencia and Split — will move into the knockout phase in Spain in November.

It is still not certain whether the newly-crowned US Open champion Novak Djokovic will play for Serbia this week - although he is slated to appear in Valencia - but there will be some big names on show, notably former world number one Andy Murray who is in the Great Britain team that hosts a group in Manchester. 

World number two Carlos Alcaraz, however, was ruled out of the Spanish team after his semi-final exit at Flushing Meadows. 

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.