Andy Murray faces a race against time to be fit for Wimbledon next week, but believes he is in a better position than he was ahead of the championships last year.

The three-time Grand Slam champion was forced to pull out of last week’s tournament at Queen’s due to an abdominal injury suffered in losing the final of the Stuttgart ATP event to Matteo Berrettini.

“The positives are I’ve been able to practise but there are certain shots I’ve not been able to practise, so that has obviously disrupted my preparations. The injury is healing but still not perfect,” said the two-time Wimbledon winner.

“I’ve been practising for the past three or four days and have been practising well. But unfortunately in matches you can’t just not hit certain shots. In the next couple of days hopefully I’ll get the chance to test that and hopefully it will be fine.”

Murray made it through to the third round at Wimbledon last year despite an injury-disrupted preparation.

