Nick Kyrgios was penalised a game early in the second set as the volatile Australian went down 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 to Andy Murray in the Stuttgart semi-finals on Saturday.

The cause of his latest meltdown was unclear, with the Australian penalised a point and then a game for unsportsmanlike conduct to trail 1-0 after losing the opening set after 65 minutes.

The incident resulted in a smashed racquet and a few words with a group in the crowd.

After the tournament supervisor was called, Kyrgios merely went through the motions on court as Murray took complete command to secure victory in 93 minutes.

