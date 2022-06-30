Andy Murray plans to be back at Wimbledon next year despite suffering a second-round defeat to John Isner on Wednesday – his earliest-ever loss at the All England Club.
The two-time champion, 35, struggled to tame the giant American’s serve, failing to break once in the match on Centre Court and going down 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (3/7), 6-4.
The British star has a stellar record at his home Grand Slam, winning the trophy in 2013 and 2016 -- his previous earliest exits came in the third round in 2005 and 2021.
But the 52nd-ranked Scot said he had no plans to hang up his racquet and was in better shape than last year.
“My game was certainly in a better place,” he said. “Physically I felt good, barring the sort of 10 days post-Stuttgart (earlier this month), which was frustrating.
