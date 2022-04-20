Andy Murray has reversed his decision to skip the entire clay-court season after being confirmed as a wildcard entry for the Madrid Open.

The 34-year-old, who has been training in Florida with coach Ivan Lendl, had initially considered sitting out all matches on the surface to minimise the wear and tear on his body ahead of the grass court season.

However, he has now changed his plans and will be in action in the Spanish capital next week.

