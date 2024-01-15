Five-time finalist Andy Murray said Monday there was a “definite possibility” that he has played his final Australian Open after slumping out at the first hurdle.

The 36-year-old put up stiff resistance in a 61-minute first set against Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry, but the 30th seed slowly ground him down to win 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

Murray had a frustrating end to 2023, winning just one match in his last four tournaments, and said previously that unless his form picked up the curtain could be coming down on his career.

“Yeah, it’s a definite possibility that will be the last time I play here,” he said.

