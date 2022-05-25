Two-time former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said Wednesday the tournament “will never feel like an exhibition” despite it being stripped of ranking points over the ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

The decision by the ATP and WTA to remove the sport’s most prestigious tournament of ranking points has prompted some players to say they may skip Wimbledon, the year’s third Grand Slam.

“I’d hazard a guess that most people watching on centre court Wimbledon in a few weeks’ time wouldn’t know or care about how many ranking points a player gets for winning a 3rd round match,” tweeted Murray.

“But I guarantee they will remember who wins. Wimbledon will never be an exhibition and will never feel like an exhibition.”

