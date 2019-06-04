Andy Murray and Serena Williams will form a mixed doubles dream team at Wimbledon, his management announced Tuesday, as he gradually returns to tennis following career-threatening surgery.

Murray, who is easing his way back into the sport following a radical hip resurfacing, will join forces with Williams in an all-star partnership when the draw is announced on Wednesday.

The Scot is already entered into the men’s doubles at Wimbledon where he is playing alongside France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

The two-time Wimbledon champion’s partnership with seven-time winner Williams will make them instant favourites for the title.

“We’re a lot alike on the court. I’ve always liked that about him,” Williams said of her fellow former world number one.

“His work ethic is just honestly off the charts. That’s something I’ve always respected about him. His fitness, everything.

“To do what he’s done in an era where there’s so many other great male tennis players, so much competition, to rise above it, not many people have done it. He’s actually one of the few. There’s so many things to be admired.”

She added: “Above all, he really stands out, he really speaks up about women’s issues no matter what. You can tell he has a really strong woman in his life. I think above all that is just fantastic.”

Some 64 pairings compete in the mixed doubles, which is disputed over the best of three sets.